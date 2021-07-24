Police arrest three dacoits, recover Rs 4.8 mln

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2021 ) :Police on Saturday arrested three accused involved in a robbery, recovered Rs 4.8 million from their possession and handed over to the owner after completing legal requirements.

The accused had snatched amount Rs 5 million and fled away in the jurisdiction of Sadiqabad police station on gun point.

Under the supervision of SP Rawal, ASP Newtown, SHO Sadiqabad and police team using scientific techniques traced them and arrested three accused involved in the incident and recovered the snatched amount of Rs 4.

8 million.

They were identified as Chen Zeb and Adeel, who were involved in theft, robbery and snatching incidents in different police stations of Rawalpindi while the third accused Ahsan Hanif was an employee of Enterprises and worked as a loader.

City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Ahsan Younas commended police teams for arresting the accused adding that it was prime responsibility of police to protect the lives and properties of the people.