Police Arrest Three Drug Dealers

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 23, 2023 | 07:52 PM

Kohat police arrested three drug dealers, including a wanted accused in a murder and attempted murder case, in a series of successful operations in Kohat

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2023) Kohat police arrested three drug dealers, including a wanted accused in a murder and attempted murder case, in a series of successful operations in Kohat.

According to the police, SHO Muhammad Riaz Shaheed of Shah Dauran Khan police station led the successful operation, where Naushad, a resident of Tapi and a proclaimed offender in a murder case, was apprehended.

In a separate raid, drug dealers Ali Zaman, Ishtiaq, and Zohaib, residents of Tapi, were detained, and a total of 1,412 grams of ice were seized from their possession.

The apprehended criminals were transferred to the Mohammad Riaz Shaheed police station.

