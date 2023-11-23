Police arrest three drug dealers

(@FahadShabbir)

Kohat police arrested three drug dealers, including a wanted accused in a murder and attempted murder case, in a series of successful operations in Kohat

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2023) Kohat police arrested three drug dealers, including a wanted accused in a murder and attempted murder case, in a series of successful operations in Kohat.

According to the police, SHO Muhammad Riaz Shaheed of Shah Dauran Khan police station led the successful operation, where Naushad, a resident of Tapi and a proclaimed offender in a murder case, was apprehended.

In a separate raid, drug dealers Ali Zaman, Ishtiaq, and Zohaib, residents of Tapi, were detained, and a total of 1,412 grams of ice were seized from their possession.

The apprehended criminals were transferred to the Mohammad Riaz Shaheed police station.

APP/azq/378