UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Police Arrest Three Drug Dealers In Sargodha

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Fri 24th April 2020 | 05:07 PM

Police arrest three drug dealers in Sargodha

The police arrested three drug dealers, recovered narcotics from them

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2020 ) :The police arrested three drug dealers, recovered narcotics from them.

A police spokesman said Friday that during continued drive against drug pushers, teams of different police station conducted raids at various place under their jurisdiction and arrested 3 accused beside recovering 1.

350 kilograms Hashish, 30 liter liquor from them.

The accused were identified as Allah Ditta, Manazhar Ali and Aslam.

The police registered separate cases against the accused and started investigation.

Related Topics

Police Police Station From

Recent Stories

Emirates steps up safety measures for customers an ..

21 minutes ago

139 power pilferers nabbed in South Punjab

4 minutes ago

UK Rejects Extending Brexit Transition Period - EU ..

5 minutes ago

Rs7,000 fine imposed on shopkeepers for overchargi ..

5 minutes ago

Former Georgian leader eyes Ukraine political come ..

5 minutes ago

Fame-seeking hunter of water birds penalized

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.