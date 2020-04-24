Police arrest three drug dealers in Sargodha

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2020 ) :The police arrested three drug dealers, recovered narcotics from them.

A police spokesman said Friday that during continued drive against drug pushers, teams of different police station conducted raids at various place under their jurisdiction and arrested 3 accused beside recovering 1.

350 kilograms Hashish, 30 liter liquor from them.

The accused were identified as Allah Ditta, Manazhar Ali and Aslam.

The police registered separate cases against the accused and started investigation.