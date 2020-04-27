Police arrest three drug dealers in Sargodha

Police have arrested three drug pushers and recovered narcotics from them, a police spokesperson said on Monday

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2020 ) :Police have arrested three drug pushers and recovered narcotics from them, a police spokesperson said on Monday.

According to details, a police team of Shahpur police station arrested three drug pushers namely Kamran, Irfan and and Riaz and recovered 2.350 Kg hashish and 100 grams heroin from them.

Police have registered separate cases against the accused.