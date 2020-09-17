Police Arrest Three Drug Peddlers
Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 17th September 2020 | 02:40 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2020 ) :Police have arrested three drug peddlers and recovered liquor from their possession, respectively.
A spokesman for Bahawalpur police said here that acting on a tip-off, a police party of PS Baghdad-ul-Jadid conducted raid at a den and arrested the suspect.
The police recovered 580 liters liquor from his possession.
Meanwhile, a police team of PS Ahmedpur East raided a den and arrested two drug pushers. The police recovered 245 liters liquor from their possession.
The police have registered cases against the accused. Further probe was in process.