Police arrest three drug peddlers

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2020 ) :Police have arrested three drug peddlers and recovered liquor from their possession, respectively.

A spokesman for Bahawalpur police said here that acting on a tip-off, a police party of PS Baghdad-ul-Jadid conducted raid at a den and arrested the suspect.

The police recovered 580 liters liquor from his possession.

Meanwhile, a police team of PS Ahmedpur East raided a den and arrested two drug pushers. The police recovered 245 liters liquor from their possession.

The police have registered cases against the accused. Further probe was in process.