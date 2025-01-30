Police arrest three drug peddlers

Police in its continued drive against narcotics and criminals on Thursday arrested three drug peddlers and recovered marijuana and mainpuri from their possession

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2025) Police in its continued drive against narcotics and criminals on Thursday arrested three drug peddlers and recovered marijuana and mainpuri from their possession.

The Station House officer Qasimabad Police station Shaukat Ali Malokhani acting on a tip-off arrested a drug peddler Talha Khan Achakzai and recovered 1500 kg marijuana from his possession.

In another drive Police arrested two drug peddlers Mumtaz Ali Khoso and Dilsher Jamali and recovered 200 packets of mainpuri from their possession.

Police have registered cases against accused under gutka and mainpuri act.