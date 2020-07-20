UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Police Arrest Three Drug Peddlers, Four Bootleggers; Recover 4880 Grams Chars, 108 Bottles Of Liquor

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Mon 20th July 2020 | 07:27 PM

Police arrest three drug peddlers, four bootleggers; recover 4880 grams chars, 108 bottles of liquor

Rawalpindi Police in their crackdown against anti-social elements have arrested four bootleggers and three drug peddlers besides recovering 108 bottles of liquor and 4880 grams chars from their possession, a police spokesman said on Monday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2020 ) :Rawalpindi Police in their crackdown against anti-social elements have arrested four bootleggers and three drug peddlers besides recovering 108 bottles of liquor and 4880 grams chars from their possession, a police spokesman said on Monday.

According to details, Kalar Syedan police team under the supervision of SHO conducted a raid and arrested one Shah Zaib and recovered 48 bottles of liquor.

Similarly, Bani police during snap checking recovered 60 bottles of liquor from a vehicle and arrested three persons namely Zulfiqar, Muhammad Imran and Hamza Ijaz.

Meanwhile, Waris Khan police arrested a drug peddler Shakeel Arshad for having 2220 grams chars. Rattaamral police rounded up one Numan Khan with 1260 grams chars while Bani police nabbed Sheikh Usman and seized 1400 grams chars.

Separate cases have been registered against all the accused and police started further investigation.

The CPO appreciated the performance of police and directed the police officials for high vigilance and monitoring against those involved in anti-social activities, the spokesman added.

Related Topics

Police Vehicle Bani Numan Rawalpindi Shakeel All From

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed offers $25 mn in support for exp ..

42 seconds ago

Successful launch of &#039;Hope Probe&#039; the ou ..

51 seconds ago

&#039;Hope Probe&#039; launch a historical achieve ..

1 minute ago

Global scholars call for release of jailed and inf ..

4 minutes ago

Putin hails Russia's virus response on visit to Cr ..

4 minutes ago

Asad stresses speedy work on approved health schem ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.