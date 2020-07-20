Police arrest three drug peddlers, four bootleggers; recover 4880 grams chars, 108 bottles of liquor

Rawalpindi Police in their crackdown against anti-social elements have arrested four bootleggers and three drug peddlers besides recovering 108 bottles of liquor and 4880 grams chars from their possession, a police spokesman said on Monday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2020 ) :Rawalpindi Police in their crackdown against anti-social elements have arrested four bootleggers and three drug peddlers besides recovering 108 bottles of liquor and 4880 grams chars from their possession, a police spokesman said on Monday.

According to details, Kalar Syedan police team under the supervision of SHO conducted a raid and arrested one Shah Zaib and recovered 48 bottles of liquor.

Similarly, Bani police during snap checking recovered 60 bottles of liquor from a vehicle and arrested three persons namely Zulfiqar, Muhammad Imran and Hamza Ijaz.

Meanwhile, Waris Khan police arrested a drug peddler Shakeel Arshad for having 2220 grams chars. Rattaamral police rounded up one Numan Khan with 1260 grams chars while Bani police nabbed Sheikh Usman and seized 1400 grams chars.

Separate cases have been registered against all the accused and police started further investigation.

The CPO appreciated the performance of police and directed the police officials for high vigilance and monitoring against those involved in anti-social activities, the spokesman added.