Police arrest three drug peddlers, gutka, hashish recovered

MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2021 ) :Police claimed to have arrested three drug peddlers and recovered gutka, charas and one Motor cycle from their possession.

On the directives of SSP Tharparkar Hassan Sardar Niazi SHO Islamkot carrying out a raid in his territorial jurisdiction arrested an accused Allah wasayo Narejo and seized 60 gram charas.

In another drive Incharge CIA conducted a raid in jurisdiction of Islamkot police station and arrested a drug peddler Hakim s/o Bhalo Meghwar and recovered 1575 packets of safina gutka.

Meanwhile Incharge CIA police carriedout a drive in his jurisdiction and arrested a accused Nand laal lohano and recovered 2400 packets of safina gutka from his possession. Police have registered cases against accused under Narcotics control Act.