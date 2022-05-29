Police arrest three drug peddlers; recover drugs

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2022 ) :The Police have arrested three drug dealers and recovered liquor and more than 2kg of drugs from their possession during crackdowns, said police spokesman.

Kahuta Police conducted an operation and arrested Zulfiqar, and recovered 1.6 kg drugs from his possession.

While, Dhamyal Police during a crackdown arrested Adil and recovered 460 grams of hashish from his possession.

Similarly, New Town Police carried out an operation and arrested Naseem and recovered two bottles of liquor from his custody.

The spokesman said that crackdown against drug dealers and liquor suppliers would be intensified.