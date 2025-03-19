Police arrest three drug peddlers, recover liquor, arijuana

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2025) Tando Jam police claimed to have arrested three drug peddlers and recovered liquor and marijuana from their possession.

A Police spokesman informed here on Wednesday that Station House Officer (SHO) Inspector Tando Jam Police, Safdar Hussain Sangi during patrolling arrested three drug peddlers Sakhawat Gujar and Muhammad alias Khero and recovered illicit liquor and marijuana from their possession.

Police have registered a case against the accused under Hudood Ordinance and control of narcotics substance act.