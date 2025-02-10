Open Menu

Police Arrest Three Drug Peddlers, Recover Marijuana

Muhammad Irfan Published February 10, 2025 | 09:28 PM

Police in its continued drive against narcotics and criminals on Monday arrested three drug peddlers and recovered marijuana from their possession

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2025) Police in its continued drive against narcotics and criminals on Monday arrested three drug peddlers and recovered marijuana from their possession.

The Station house officer (SHO) Hatri police station Inspector Muhammad Aslam Abro along while patrolling with his staff arrested three drug peddlers Aadil, Nadeem and Awais and recovered a huge quantity of mariuana from their possession.

Police have registered a case against the accused under the substance of narcotics control act.

