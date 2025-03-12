Open Menu

Police Arrest Three Drug Peddlers, Recover Mainpuri

Sumaira FH Published March 12, 2025 | 07:50 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2025) Police in its continued drive against narcotics and criminals on Wednesday arrested three drug peddlers and recovered mainpuri from their possession.

The Station House officer (SHO) B-section police Station Tahir Hussain Mughal acting on a tip-off near Latifabad Nursery Park recovered 25 bags of mainpuri raw material weighing 450 kg and 200 packets of mainpuri after intercepting a truck and arrested three suppliers Khalid Rind, Deen Muhammad Hajano and Hafiz Muhammad Ashfaue.

Police have registered a case against suspects under gutka and mainpuri act.

