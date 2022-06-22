Police arrest three drug peddlers; recover over five kgs marijuana

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2022 ) :Rawalpindi police on Wednesday arrested three alleged drug pushers and recovered over five kgs marijuana from their possession.

A police spokesman informed that during the course of action, Gujar Khan police held an accused namely Noor Muhammad and recovered 2200 grams marijuana while Saddar Wah police managed to net a drug peddler namely Mehboob Elahi and seized 1330 grams marijuana.

Phagwari police also arrested a drug pusher namely Muhammad Shahbaz for possessing 1560 grams marijuana.

Police have registered separate cases against the accused while further investigations were in progress.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Operations Rawalpindi Waseem Riaz Khan appreciated performance of the SHOs concerned and directed to continue operation against lawbreakers and drug peddlers.