UrduPoint.com

Police Arrest Three Drug Peddlers; Recover Over Five Kgs Marijuana

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 22, 2022 | 07:14 PM

Police arrest three drug peddlers; recover over five kgs marijuana

Rawalpindi police on Wednesday arrested three alleged drug pushers and recovered over five kgs marijuana from their possession

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2022 ) :Rawalpindi police on Wednesday arrested three alleged drug pushers and recovered over five kgs marijuana from their possession.

A police spokesman informed that during the course of action, Gujar Khan police held an accused namely Noor Muhammad and recovered 2200 grams marijuana while Saddar Wah police managed to net a drug peddler namely Mehboob Elahi and seized 1330 grams marijuana.

Phagwari police also arrested a drug pusher namely Muhammad Shahbaz for possessing 1560 grams marijuana.

Police have registered separate cases against the accused while further investigations were in progress.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Operations Rawalpindi Waseem Riaz Khan appreciated performance of the SHOs concerned and directed to continue operation against lawbreakers and drug peddlers.

Related Topics

Police Rawalpindi Progress Gujar Khan Saddar Kyrgystani Som From

Recent Stories

Preparations finalized at Ghulam Khan border to sh ..

Preparations finalized at Ghulam Khan border to shift Afghan earthquake injured ..

2 minutes ago
 Farmers hold protest against increased prices of f ..

Farmers hold protest against increased prices of fertilizer, indifferent attitud ..

2 minutes ago
 Aviation Minister visits PCAA headquarters, Karach ..

Aviation Minister visits PCAA headquarters, Karachi Airport

2 minutes ago
 4 die in earthquake, rain related incidents; 4 hou ..

4 die in earthquake, rain related incidents; 4 houses collapsed: PDMA

2 minutes ago
 Money laundering case: Court grants interim bail t ..

Money laundering case: Court grants interim bail to Moonis till July 4

18 minutes ago
 UK unveils plans to override ECHR after Rwanda spa ..

UK unveils plans to override ECHR after Rwanda spat

18 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.