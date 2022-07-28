Police arrest three drug peddlers; recover six kg charras

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2022 ) :Rawalpindi police on the directives of City Police Officer, Rawalpindi conducted raids in the jurisdiction of Airport and Rattaamral Police Stations and arrested three alleged drug pushers besides recovering over six kg charras from their possession.

A police spokesman informed that during the course of action, Airport Police held Arshad for having 2400 grams charras and Asad with 2400 grams charras.

Rattaamral police also rounded up an accused namely Khurram Shehzad for possessing 1700 grams charras.

Police have registered separate cases against the accused while further investigations are in progress.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Operations Rawalpindi Waseem Riaz Khan directed the police officers to accelerate operations against drug peddlers.