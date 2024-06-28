Open Menu

Police Arrest Three Drug Peddlers With 3 Kg Charras

Umer Jamshaid Published June 28, 2024 | 03:30 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2024) The district police in a crackdown on drug peddlers managed to recover 3 kg charras and arrested 3 accused, said a police spokesman here on Friday.

He informed that Gungmandi police recovered 1450 grams hashish from an accused namely Zarnosh.

Rawat police conducted a raid and recovered 1180 grams hashish from an accused Zulqarnain and Kalar Syedan police netted Zakria with 550 grams charras.

The accused would be challaned with concrete evidence, he said adding, actions against drug peddlers would continue to eradicate the menace.

