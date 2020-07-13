Police arrest three drunkards

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2020 ) :Race Course police in its crackdown against anti-social elements arrested three drunkards here on Monday.

According to a police spokesman, Race Course police held Sohail, Owais Abid and Muhammad Safian, three drunkardswho were allegedly under the influence of alcohol.

Police have registered separate cases against the accused and started further investigation.