Police arrest three fireworks dealers

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2023 ) :The Rawalpindi Police have arrested three fireworks dealers and recovered a huge quantity of fireworks from their possession during a crackdown, said a Police spokesman here on Thursday.

In line with special directives of the City Police Officer (CPO), Gungmandi Police under the supervision of SHO Gungmandi Police Station launched a crackdown against fireworks dealers and rounded up three accused namely Sajjad, Javed and Shahrukh.

The Police also recovered a huge quantity of fireworks from them and registered separate cases against them.

SP Rawal Faisal Saleem directed the officers concerned to continue the crackdown against fireworks dealers and other lawbreakers on a daily basis, the spokesman added.