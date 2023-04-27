Police arrest three flour smugglers; recover 1100 bags, 49 tonnes

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2023 ) :Naseerabad police along with the food Department Rawalpindi team here on Thursday arrested three flour smugglers and recovered 1100 bags and 49 tonnes from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, three drivers namely Wajid, Abdul Rehman and Usama were rounded up during the operation while three vehicles were also impounded with 49 tonnes and 1100 flour bags.

He informed that the accused were trying to smuggle wheat flour out of the Rawalpindi division.

The Food Department Rawalpindi and district police on the directives of the authorities concerned were strictly monitoring all the exit points of Rawalpindi district to foil wheat and flour smuggling bids, he added.