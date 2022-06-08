UrduPoint.com

Police Arrest Three For Decanting LPG

Muhammad Irfan Published June 08, 2022 | 09:32 PM

Police arrest three for decanting LPG

The Police on Wednesday arrested three accused of decanting LPG (liquefied petroleum gas) here in cantonment area, said a police spokesman

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2022 ) :The Police on Wednesday arrested three accused of decanting LPG (liquefied petroleum gas) here in cantonment area, said a police spokesman.

He said that the police raided illegal LPG refilling points and arrested accused namely Arslan, Jahangir and Hashir while they were decanting gas. The Police have registered the cases.

They also seized equipment from their possession, the spokesman added.

The Superintendent of Police (SP) Potohar appreciated the performance of police team and vowed to strict action against antisocial elements.

The SP said that it was the prime duty of police to protect the lives and properties of people, adding that no one would be allowed to violate law, he added.

Related Topics

LPG Police Arslan Gas From

Recent Stories

MEPs vote down key part of EU climate plan

MEPs vote down key part of EU climate plan

38 seconds ago
 Pant elated to lead India after Rahul's injury

Pant elated to lead India after Rahul's injury

40 seconds ago
 Iranian Consul General, FPCCI discuss bilateral tr ..

Iranian Consul General, FPCCI discuss bilateral trade

42 seconds ago
 DC reviews price control measures in the district

DC reviews price control measures in the district

44 seconds ago
 Police arrest armed man who made threats against U ..

Police arrest armed man who made threats against US Supreme Court justice

5 minutes ago
 'Competitions encourage farmers to boost agri prod ..

'Competitions encourage farmers to boost agri production'

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.