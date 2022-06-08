Police arrest three for decanting LPG

The Police on Wednesday arrested three accused of decanting LPG (liquefied petroleum gas) here in cantonment area, said a police spokesman

He said that the police raided illegal LPG refilling points and arrested accused namely Arslan, Jahangir and Hashir while they were decanting gas. The Police have registered the cases.

They also seized equipment from their possession, the spokesman added.

The Superintendent of Police (SP) Potohar appreciated the performance of police team and vowed to strict action against antisocial elements.

The SP said that it was the prime duty of police to protect the lives and properties of people, adding that no one would be allowed to violate law, he added.