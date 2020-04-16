UrduPoint.com
Police Arrest Three For Gambling Over Cocks Fight

Thu 16th April 2020 | 11:30 AM

Police arrest three for gambling over cocks fight

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2020 ) :Police nabbed three people for arranging cocks fight and recovered bet money worth thousands of rupees from suburban areas of Kot Addu.

On a tip off, Kot Addu police raided at different locations in suburban areas of the city and apprehended three people for gambling over cocks fight.

The bet money was also recovered.

SHO, Idress Khan said that it was not only cruelty but also illegal to arrange fight of birds and animals.

Gambling over the fight is a crime, he said adding that police will take stern actions against all those who will be found involved in this illegitimate activity.

