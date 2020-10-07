Police arrest three for killing woman

Potohar Division Police on Wednesday arrested three men over harassing and killing a married woman

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2020 ) :Potohar Division Police on Wednesday arrested three men over harassing and killing a married woman.

The police said that three accused namely Nisar Khan, Umar Shehzad and Naeem Sajjad, allegedly involved in blind murder and harassing a woman have been rounded up.

The spokesman said that Taxila police on September 14 received a report of a blind murder which took place in the jurisdiction of Taxila Police Station.

A case on the application of the victim's husband was registered against unknown persons in Taxila Police Station, he said and informed that special investigation teamscomprising police officers from Taxila and Saddar Wah Police Stations, under the supervision of Superintendent Police (SP) Potohar Division Syed Ali were constituted.

The police teams after hectic efforts and working on scientific lines managed to net the accused who confessed to have killed the woman after gang rape.