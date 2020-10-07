UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Police Arrest Three For Killing Woman

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 07th October 2020 | 04:57 PM

Police arrest three for killing woman

Potohar Division Police on Wednesday arrested three men over harassing and killing a married woman

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2020 ) :Potohar Division Police on Wednesday arrested three men over harassing and killing a married woman.

The police said that three accused namely Nisar Khan, Umar Shehzad and Naeem Sajjad, allegedly involved in blind murder and harassing a woman have been rounded up.

The spokesman said that Taxila police on September 14 received a report of a blind murder which took place in the jurisdiction of Taxila Police Station.

A case on the application of the victim's husband was registered against unknown persons in Taxila Police Station, he said and informed that special investigation teamscomprising police officers from Taxila and Saddar Wah Police Stations, under the supervision of Superintendent Police (SP) Potohar Division Syed Ali were constituted.

The police teams after hectic efforts and working on scientific lines managed to net the accused who confessed to have killed the woman after gang rape.

Related Topics

Murder Police Police Station Married Taxila Saddar September Women From

Recent Stories

ERC provides further humanitarian aid to people af ..

17 seconds ago

UNESCO-Huawei Partnered to Provide Artificial Inte ..

43 minutes ago

Grand Mufti of North Macedonia joins World Muslim ..

45 minutes ago

OPPO F17 Pro’s 30W VOOC 4.0 Flash Charge will ma ..

46 minutes ago

NAB denies giving clean chit to Islamabad Mayor in ..

3 minutes ago

Awareness vital to avert last stage breast cancer ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.