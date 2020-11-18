Police arrest three for possessing illegal weapons

Rawalpindi Police in their crackdown against illegal weapons rounded up three persons from different areas and recovered two 30 bore pistols and five liter liquor from their possession, said police spokesman

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2020 ) :Rawalpindi Police in their crackdown against illegal weapons rounded up three persons from different areas and recovered two 30 bore pistols and five liter liquor from their possession, said police spokesman.

He informed that Gujar Khan, Rawat and Kahuta police on the directives of Rawalpindi City Police Officer (CPO), launched crackdown and arrested three persons namely Muhammad Arslan, Zulfiqar Ahmed and Naveed Qasim for possessing two 30 bore pistols and five liters liquor.

He said that the police were conducting operations against law violators on a regular basis without any discrimination.

He said, the police would continue their operations against criminals and lawbreakers.