Police arrest three for possessing illegal weapons rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2021 ) :Rawalpindi Police, in their crackdown against illegal weapons, rounded up three persons from different areas and recovered illegal weapons from their possession.

A police spokesman informed that Ratta Amral police held Usman and recovered one 30 bore pistol and ammunition from his custody.

Kallar Syeda police held Atif for having a 30 bore pistol while Murree police netted Abdul Samad for possessing a pistol of 30 bores and ammunition.

Separate cases have been registered against all the accused while further investigations were underway, he added.