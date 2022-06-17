UrduPoint.com

Police Arrest Three For Possessing Illegal Weapons

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 17, 2022 | 06:10 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2022 ) :Rawalpindi district police on the directives of City Police Officer, Rawalpindi conducted raids in different areas and netted three accused for possessing illegal weapons.

According to a police spokesman, Sadiqabad police held Wajahat on recovery of one pistol 9mm and ammunition.

Airport police rounded up Sohaib and recovered a 9mm pistol with ammunition while City police arrested Ehtesham for having 20 rounds of 30 bore pistol.

Separate cases have been registered against all the accused while further investigations are under process, he added.

