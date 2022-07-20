UrduPoint.com

Police Arrest Three For Possessing Illegal Weapons, Charras

Umer Jamshaid Published July 20, 2022 | 09:56 PM

Police arrest three for possessing illegal weapons, charras

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2022 ) :The district police on the directives of City Police Officer, Rawalpindi on Wednesday conducted raids in different areas and netted three accused for possessing illegal weapons and charras.

According to a police spokesman, Mandra police held an accused namely Azlan for having a 30 bore pistol and ammunition.

Kalar Syedan police arrested Akram Rashid with a 30 bore pistol and ammunition while Bani police rounded up an accused namely Bilal for possessing 480 grams charras.

Separate cases have been registered against all the accused while further investigations are under way, he added.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Operations Rawalpindi Waseem Riaz Khan said that strict action in accordance with the law was being taken against lawbreakers.

