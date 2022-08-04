UrduPoint.com

Police Arrest Three For Possessing Illegal Weapons

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 04, 2022 | 05:00 PM

Police arrest three for possessing illegal weapons

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2022 ) :Rawalpindi district police on the directives of City Police Officer, Rawalpindi conducted raids in different areas and netted three accused for possessing illegal weapons.

According to a police spokesman, New Town, Naseerabad and Wah Cantt police held Tahir, Ijaz and Nazim on recovery of three 30 bore pistols and ammunition.

Separate cases have been arrested against all the accused while further investigations are under process, he added.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Operations Rawalpindi Waseem Riaz Khan said that strict action in accordance with the law was being taken against lawbreakers.

Related Topics

Police Rawalpindi All

Recent Stories

ECP all set to hold general elections as it finali ..

ECP all set to hold general elections as it finalizes delimitations of constitue ..

6 minutes ago
 Pakistan, Japan agree to strengthen bilateral poli ..

Pakistan, Japan agree to strengthen bilateral political, economic and trade ties

58 minutes ago
 Sugar mills produces two million tonnes of surplus ..

Sugar mills produces two million tonnes of surplus sugar last crushing season

1 hour ago
 Netherlands bound squad to face Pakistan Shaheens ..

Netherlands bound squad to face Pakistan Shaheens before departure

2 hours ago
 The General Secretariat of the Organization of Isl ..

The General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation Welcomes the ..

4 hours ago
 Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic C ..

Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation Receives the Consul ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.