Police arrest three for possessing illegal weapons

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2022 ) :Rawalpindi district police on the directives of City Police Officer, Rawalpindi conducted raids in different areas and netted three accused for possessing illegal weapons.

According to a police spokesman, New Town, Naseerabad and Wah Cantt police held Tahir, Ijaz and Nazim on recovery of three 30 bore pistols and ammunition.

Separate cases have been arrested against all the accused while further investigations are under process, he added.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Operations Rawalpindi Waseem Riaz Khan said that strict action in accordance with the law was being taken against lawbreakers.