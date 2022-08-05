Police arrest three for possessing illegal weapons

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2022 ) :Rawalpindi district police on the directives of City Police Officer, Rawalpindi conducted raids in different areas and netted three accused for possessing illegal weapons and charras.

According to a police spokesman, Wah Cantt police held Taj Muhammad and Qalandar Khan besides recovering two 30 bore pistols and ammunition from their possession.

In another raid, Wah Cantt police netted Nawazish for having 1450 grams charras.

Separate cases have been arrested against the accused while further investigations are under process, he added.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Operations Rawalpindi Waseem Riaz Khan said that strict action in accordance with the law was being taken against lawbreakers.