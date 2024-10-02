Police Arrest Three For Torturing Two Men
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 02, 2024 | 05:10 PM
LAYYAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2024) The Layyah police have arrested three men for stripping two men naked, torturing them and making their video over an enmity.
At least 10 other unidentified people were also booked as co-accused in Fatehpur police area.
The accused, identified as Mohsin, Qayyum and Jamshed, were sent behind bars after their arrest. The victims were identified as Waqas and Nazir. A case was registered on the orders of the district police officer (DPO) after a video of the incident went viral at Chak No 100- ML.
