Open Menu

Police Arrest Three For Torturing Two Men

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 02, 2024 | 05:10 PM

Police arrest three for torturing two men

LAYYAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2024) The Layyah police have arrested three men for stripping two men naked, torturing them and making their video over an enmity.

At least 10 other unidentified people were also booked as co-accused in Fatehpur police area.

The accused, identified as Mohsin, Qayyum and Jamshed, were sent behind bars after their arrest. The victims were identified as Waqas and Nazir. A case was registered on the orders of the district police officer (DPO) after a video of the incident went viral at Chak No 100- ML.

Related Topics

Unidentified People Police Fatehpur Jamshed

Recent Stories

Security forces kill six terrorists of BLA in Harn ..

Security forces kill six terrorists of BLA in Harnai area

2 hours ago
 Malaysian PM to arrive in Pakistan today on 3-day ..

Malaysian PM to arrive in Pakistan today on 3-day visit

3 hours ago
 “Ring of Fire” second eclipse of this year wil ..

“Ring of Fire” second eclipse of this year will occur on Oct 2

3 hours ago
 Justice Mansoor could not attend court, cases de-l ..

Justice Mansoor could not attend court, cases de-listed

3 hours ago
 Vidya Balan narrowly escapes in car accident

Vidya Balan narrowly escapes in car accident

3 hours ago
 Israel preparing to respond to Iranian missile att ..

Israel preparing to respond to Iranian missile attack

3 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 October 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 October 2024

8 hours ago
 Sialkot Airport completes runway overhaul in recor ..

Sialkot Airport completes runway overhaul in record time

15 hours ago
 USAID strengthens vocational skills in modern agri ..

USAID strengthens vocational skills in modern agricultural technologies in DI Kh ..

15 hours ago
 Babar Azam resigns as captain of Pakistan's white ..

Babar Azam resigns as captain of Pakistan's white ball cricket team

15 hours ago
 Battle of the Ultimate Vlogging Phone: Our Verdict

Battle of the Ultimate Vlogging Phone: Our Verdict

23 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan