Police Arrest Three Gamblers; Recover Rs 20,400 Stake Money

Faizan Hashmi Published June 23, 2022 | 04:00 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2022 ) :Rawalpindi district Police have arrested three gamblers and recovered Rs 20,400 stake money, three mobile phones and valuables from their possession here on Thursday.

According to police spokesman, Westridge police conducted a raid and arrested three gamblers namely Taj Muhammad, Sarwar and Afzal.

A case has been registered against them while further investigation in under process.

Superintendent of Police, Potohar, Rana Abdul Wahab said that gambling is the root cause of other evils and those involved in such crimes do not deserve any concession.

