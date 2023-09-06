Open Menu

Police Arrest Three Gamblers; Recover Rs 65,000 Stake Money

Sumaira FH Published September 06, 2023 | 03:20 PM

Police arrest three gamblers; recover Rs 65,000 stake money

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2023 ) :Rawalpindi district Police arrested three gamblers and recovered Rs 65,000 stake money, three mobile phones, and valuables from their possession, said a police spokesman here on Wednesday.

He informed that Chontra police conducted a raid and arrested three gamblers namely Hamid, Muhammad Safdar and Sudheer Akhtar, who were allegedly involved in betting while playing cards.

A case has been registered against them while further investigation is under process.

Superintendent of Police, Saddar Muhammad Nabeel Khokhar said that gambling is the root cause of other evils and those involved in such crimes do not deserve any concession.

