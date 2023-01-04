Police arrest three gamblers; recover Rs 8500 stake money

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2023 ) :Rawalpindi district Police arrested three gamblers and recovered Rs 8500 stake money, two mobile phones, and valuables from their possession here on Wednesday, a police spokesman said.

He informed that Westridge police conducted a raid and arrested three gamblers namely Tariq, Nafees, and Nasir who were allegedly involved in betting while playing cards.

A case has been registered against them while further investigation is under process.

Superintendent of Police, Potohar Malik Tariq Mehboob said that gambling is the root cause of other evils and those involved in such crimes do not deserve any concession.