Police arrest three gamblers; recover stake money

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2022 ) :Rawalpindi district Police have arrested three gamblers and recovered Rs 6,050 stake money, LED, four motorcycles, three mobile phones, and valuables from their possession here on Tuesday, a police spokesman said.

He informed that Race Course police conducted a raid and arrested three gamblers namely Jahanzaib, Javed and Azmat who were allegedly involved in gambling while playing cards.

A case has been registered against all of them while further investigation is under process.

Superintendent of Police, Potohar Tariq Mehboob said that operations against gamblers would continue as it is the root cause of other evils and those involved in such crimes do not deserve any concession.