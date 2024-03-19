Police Arrest Three Gamblers, Recover Stake Money
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 19, 2024 | 09:12 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2024) Police in its continued drive against criminals claimed to have arrested three gamblers and recovered stake money from their possession, said a police spokesman here on Tuesday.
He informed that SHO Rahooki police acting on a tip-off conducted a raid and arrested 3 gamblers namely Ghulam Fareed, Shabir Rajput and Hameer Magsi while their one accomplice managed to escape.
Police have recovered stake money, octroi receipts and playing cards from their possession and registered case against them.
