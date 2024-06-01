Open Menu

Police Arrest Three Gang Members For House Robbery

Sumaira FH Published June 01, 2024 | 07:10 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2024) Police have apprehended three members of a notorious gang involved in a house robbery, recovering stolen gold and valuables on Saturday. The weapons used in the crime were also seized.

The suspects, identified as Wahab, Daniyal, and Mubasher, were found with 14 tolas of gold jewelry and other valuables.

Separate cases were registered against them and further investigations were underway.

SP Saddar praised the police teams for their swift action, assuring that the suspects will face trial with solid evidence. He emphasized that those who threaten the safety and property of citizens would be held accountable by the law.

