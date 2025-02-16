Police arrest three in Civil Line double murder case

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2025) Rawalpindi district police here on Sunday arrested three accused allegedly involved in double murder case of Civil Line area, said a police spokesman.

He informed that City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi Syed Khalid Hamdani talking notice of the double murder incident directed the police officers to immediately arrest the accused and sought a report from Superintendent of Police, Potohar.

Police conducting raids managed to net three including the main accused namely Aryan involved in the double murder case.

The deceased were identified as Iqbal and Sajil.

According to preliminary investigation, the incident occurred due to a fight between children.

Raids are being conducted to arrest other accused involved in the incident, SP Potohar said adding, the accused in custody are being interrogated and challan will be submitted with solid evidence.