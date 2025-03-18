Police arrest three including absconder, recover illicit liqour

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2025) Police in its continued drive against criminals on Tuesday arrested two drug peddlers and recovered liquor from their possession.

The Station House officer (SHO) Rahooki Police station Qurban Ali Aaqlani along with his staff conducted a raid and arrested two drug peddlers Sanaullah Malah and Gul Bahar Malah and recovered 40 liters of illicit liquor and a huge quantity of liquor raw material from their possession.

Police have registered a case against suspects under Hudood ordinance.

In another raid the same police team held an absconder Adnan alias Dodo from new city near dua residency.

