Police arrest three, including suspect involved in murder case

(@FahadShabbir)

Police claimed to have arrested three accused including a suspect involved in murder case

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2024) Police claimed to have arrested three accused including a suspect involved in murder case.

SHO B section Inspector Muhammad Hashim Brohi along with staff while utilizing its potential arrested three accused including an accused involved in a murder case.

According to details, an incident happened in Muslim Rajput Colony in jurisdiction of B section Police station in which accused Rizwan had injured his wife Shazia. Police had shifted her to hospital for treatment but she succumbed to death.

Police after registering a case of murder had started investigation and utilizing its departmental abilities arrested a suspect Rizwan with a weapon.

Police intensified the drive against narcotics, arrested two drug suppliers Hassan Raza and Qamar Ali Mughal and recovered wine and illicit liquor bottles from their possession.

B section Police have registered cases against accused and started investigation.