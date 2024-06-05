Police Arrest Three, Including Suspect Involved In Murder Case
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 05, 2024 | 09:49 PM
Police claimed to have arrested three accused including a suspect involved in murder case
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2024) Police claimed to have arrested three accused including a suspect involved in murder case.
SHO B section Inspector Muhammad Hashim Brohi along with staff while utilizing its potential arrested three accused including an accused involved in a murder case.
According to details, an incident happened in Muslim Rajput Colony in jurisdiction of B section Police station in which accused Rizwan had injured his wife Shazia. Police had shifted her to hospital for treatment but she succumbed to death.
Police after registering a case of murder had started investigation and utilizing its departmental abilities arrested a suspect Rizwan with a weapon.
Police intensified the drive against narcotics, arrested two drug suppliers Hassan Raza and Qamar Ali Mughal and recovered wine and illicit liquor bottles from their possession.
B section Police have registered cases against accused and started investigation.
