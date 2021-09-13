UrduPoint.com

Police Arrest Three Involved In Murder Of Taxi Driver

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 13th September 2021 | 06:00 PM

Police arrest three involved in murder of taxi driver

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2021 ) :The Michini police here Monday arrested three persons for their alleged involvement in abduction and killing of a rented taxi driver from Islamabad, last week.

The Michni police recovered an unknown dead body from the Ring Road on September 6 who was later identified as Mohammad Asif, a rented taxi driver and his kidnap case was registered with Islamabad police.

Police on the basis of scientific investigations managed to trace culprits involved in the gruesome murder. Those arrested were identified as Qamar, Zabiullah and Asif among including one belonging to Afghanistan. During preliminary investigation, they confessed to committing a crime for snatching a car.

Police said those arrested were professional criminals involved in many crimes including murder of actress Saba Gul, last year.

