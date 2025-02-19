Open Menu

Police Arrest Three Kidnappers; Recover Three Abductees

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 19, 2025 | 03:10 PM

Police arrest three kidnappers; recover three abductees

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2025) Rawalpindi district police in an operation managed to arrest three kidnappers within 24 hours for kidnapping three foreigners and safely recovered the abductees, said an Police spokesman here on Wednesday.

He informed that Saddar Wah Police arrested three suspects identified as Ajmal, Bilal and Abdullah who had abducted a woman from an Afghan family and her two young sons.

The accused invited the family from Afghanistan and kidnapped them on the pretext of getting a visa to a European country. On receiving the information about the incident, City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Khalid Hamdani took notice and ordered immediate recovery of the abductees and arrest of the suspects.

Special teams were formed under the supervision of Superintendent Police, Potohar to trace the suspects. The footage of several CCTV cameras was used to arrest the suspects and recover the abductees. The suspects were traced and arrested using human intelligence and technical means.

The abductees were safely recovered and the suspects were rounded up within shortest possible time.

The CPO appreciated efforts of SP Potohar, SDPO Taxila, SHO Saddar Wah and the team for netting the accused.

The accused will be challaned with solid evidence and given the exemplary punishment, CPO Syed Khalid Hamdani said.

