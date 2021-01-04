Police arrest three kite flyers

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2021 ) :Police in a crackdown against kite flyers managed to net three and seized kites and kite flying string rolls from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, New Town police detained Daniyal, Muhammad Bilal and Muhammad Rafique, three kite flyers.

The New Town police conducted raids in different areas and rounded up the accused allegedly flying kites.

The spokesman said raids would continue to ensure implementation of the ban on kite flying and no one would be spared onviolation of the law.