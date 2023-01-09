UrduPoint.com

Police Arrest Three Kite Sellers With 340 Kites

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 09, 2023 | 03:10 PM

Police arrest three kite sellers with 340 kites

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2023 ) :Police arrested three kite sellers and confiscated 340 kites and nine kite flying string rolls from their possession in the jurisdiction of Naseerabad, Rattaamral and Race Course Police Stations here on Monday.

According to police spokesman, police arrested three kite sellers namely Muhammad Taj, Muhammad Ali and Moiz from different areas and seized 340 kites and nine kite flying string rolls from their possession.

Divisional Superintendents of Police directed the police teams to accelerate operations against kite sellers and flyers.

Related Topics

Police Muhammad Ali From Race

Recent Stories

UN to support recovery, reconstruction in Pakistan ..

UN to support recovery, reconstruction in Pakistan after devastating floods: Ant ..

20 minutes ago
 LHC disposes of pleas against ECP over disqualific ..

LHC disposes of pleas against ECP over disqualification of Imran Khan

26 minutes ago
 TECNO Acknowledged as Global Top Brand by CES 2022 ..

TECNO Acknowledged as Global Top Brand by CES 2022-2023

43 minutes ago
 BISP to release 1st installment to Kafaalat benefi ..

BISP to release 1st installment to Kafaalat beneficiaries today

1 hour ago
 Masood urges world to contribute to post flood rec ..

Masood urges world to contribute to post flood reconstruction

2 hours ago
 Dense fog disrupts flight operations at Lahore's a ..

Dense fog disrupts flight operations at Lahore's airport

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.