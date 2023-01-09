Police arrest three kite sellers with 340 kites

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2023 ) :Police arrested three kite sellers and confiscated 340 kites and nine kite flying string rolls from their possession in the jurisdiction of Naseerabad, Rattaamral and Race Course Police Stations here on Monday.

According to police spokesman, police arrested three kite sellers namely Muhammad Taj, Muhammad Ali and Moiz from different areas and seized 340 kites and nine kite flying string rolls from their possession.

Divisional Superintendents of Police directed the police teams to accelerate operations against kite sellers and flyers.