Police Arrest Three Kite Sellers With Over 20,000 Kites, 150 String Rolls
Muhammad Irfan Published January 25, 2024 | 06:12 PM
The district police here on Thursday arrested three kite sellers and recovered over 20,000 kites and 150 kite flying string rolls, said a police spokesman
He informed that the police on the directives of City Police Officer, Rawalpindi were making efforts to control kite flying.
He said, Naseerabad police arrested three kite sellers namely Naseem, Danish and Saif and recovered over 20,000 kites and 150 kite flying string rolls from their possession.
Divisional Superintendents of Police directed the police teams to accelerate operations against kite sellers and flyers, he said.
Senior Superintendent of Police, Operations, Hafiz Kamran Asghar said that strict action in accordance with the law would be taken against the rules violators and they would be sent behind the bars.
