Police Arrest Three Kite Sellers With Over 3060 Kites

Umer Jamshaid Published January 26, 2025 | 02:40 PM

Police arrest three kite sellers with over 3060 kites

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2025) Rawalpindi District Police on the directives of City Police Officer are making efforts to control kite flying and managed to arrest three kite sellers on recovery of over 3060 kites and 25 kite flying string rolls, said a police spokesman here on Sunday.

He informed, that Sadiqabad police arrested two kite sellers namely Adeel and Khalid and recovered over 2000 kites and 20 kite flying string rolls.

Gujar Khan police netted a kite seller namely Ethesham on recovery of 1060 kites and five kite flying string rolls.

Separate cases have been registered against the accused and further investigations are under process.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Operations directed the police teams to accelerate operations against kite sellers and flyers.

