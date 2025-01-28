Police Arrest Three Kite Sellers With Over 300 Kites, String Rolls
Umer Jamshaid Published January 28, 2025 | 01:10 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2025) Rawalpindi District Police on the directives of City Police Officer, Rawalpindi are making efforts to control kite flying and managed to arrest three kite sellers on recovery of over 300 kites and 5 kite flying string rolls, said a police spokesman here on Tuesday.
He informed that New Town police arrested two kite sellers namely Shakirullah and Bilal for having 200 kites and 5 kite flying string rolls.
Sadiqabad police also rounded up a kite seller namely Amirullah with 100 kites.
Separate cases have been registered against the accused and further investigations are under process.
SSP Operations Rawalpindi ordered the police teams to accelerate operations against kite sellers and flyers.
