Police Arrest Three Kite Sellers With Over 400 Kites, String Rolls
Umer Jamshaid Published February 01, 2025 | 06:10 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2025) Rawalpindi district police conducting different operations arrested three kite sellers and recovered over 400 kites and seven kite flying string rolls, said an a police spokesman.
He informed that Rawalpindi District Police on the directives of City Police Officer, Rawalpindi Syed Khalid Hamdani are making efforts to control kite flying.
Pirwadhai police held Usman for having 230 kites and string rolls while Rawat police rounded up Naveed Ahmed for possessing 140 kites and four string rolls, he said.
Taxila police also netted a kite seller namely Faran with 70 kites and two string rolls.
Separate cases have been registered against the accused and further investigations are under process.
Divisional Superintendents of Police directed the police teams to accelerate operations against kite sellers and flyers.
