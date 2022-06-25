Police arrest three liquor suppliers; recover 125 litres of liquor

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2022 ) :The Police arrested three liquor suppliers and recovered 125 liters of liquor, 100 bottles of liquor and 250 empty bottles from their possession during a crackdown here on Saturday.

During the operation, Waris Khan police held three accused identified as Noor Wali, Ashraf and Faisal, said police spokesman.

He said that the SP Rawal appreciated police team and claimed to provide solid evidence that would lead to the conviction of the accused.

The other facilitators of the accused would also be arrested, the spokesman said, adding that the crackdown against drug dealers and liquor suppliers would be intensified to eradicate such crimes.