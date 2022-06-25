UrduPoint.com

Police Arrest Three Liquor Suppliers; Recover 125 Litres Of Liquor

Faizan Hashmi Published June 25, 2022 | 05:20 PM

Police arrest three liquor suppliers; recover 125 litres of liquor

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2022 ) :The Police arrested three liquor suppliers and recovered 125 liters of liquor, 100 bottles of liquor and 250 empty bottles from their possession during a crackdown here on Saturday.

During the operation, Waris Khan police held three accused identified as Noor Wali, Ashraf and Faisal, said police spokesman.

He said that the SP Rawal appreciated police team and claimed to provide solid evidence that would lead to the conviction of the accused.

The other facilitators of the accused would also be arrested, the spokesman said, adding that the crackdown against drug dealers and liquor suppliers would be intensified to eradicate such crimes.

Related Topics

Police Lead From

Recent Stories

Former govt put state institutions into economic c ..

Former govt put state institutions into economic crisis: Marriyum

5 minutes ago
 Emirates to operate extra flights for upcoming Haj ..

Emirates to operate extra flights for upcoming Hajj season

1 hour ago
 Pakistan Cricket team set to arrive at training ca ..

Pakistan Cricket team set to arrive at training camp today ahead of Test series ..

1 hour ago
 Shahid Afridi supports Rashid Khan's driver for ea ..

Shahid Afridi supports Rashid Khan's driver for earthquake affectees in Afghanis ..

2 hours ago
 Pakistanâ€™s desire for peace shouldnâ€™t be taken ..

Pakistanâ€™s desire for peace shouldnâ€™t be taken as its weakness: Prime Minist ..

2 hours ago
 Punjab CM Hamza announces 12,000 scooties for fema ..

Punjab CM Hamza announces 12,000 scooties for female teachers and other women

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.