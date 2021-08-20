Police arrest three-member dacoit gang

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2021 ) :Rawalpindi district police have busted an inter-district dacoit gang and arrested its three members besides recovering Rs 700,000 cash, one vehicle and other items.

According to a police spokesman, the Wah Cantt Police team under the supervision of SDPO Taxila and SHO Wah made hectic efforts and managed to net Farooq, Danish and Fakhar Alam allegedly involved in a number of dacoities.

During the investigation, they confessed to have committed a dacoity in the house of Naiz Ahmed on May 5, 2021, in the Wah area besides other crimes in different areas of Rawalpindi.

City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi Muhammad Ahsan Younas appreciated the performance of Wah Cantt police and directed them to continue operation to net the lawbreakers.