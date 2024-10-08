Open Menu

Police Arrest Three Members Gang Involved In Street Crimes

Muhammad Irfan Published October 08, 2024 | 07:48 PM

Police arrest three members gang involved in street crimes

Police on Tuesday arrested three-member gang involved in street crimes and recovered 1.6 million rupees and motorcycle from their possession

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2024) Police on Tuesday arrested three-member gang involved in street crimes and recovered 1.6 million rupees and motorcycle from their possession .

Police have also recovered weapons used in the crime.

According to police spokesman, City Police held “Saka gang” involved in street crimes who were identified as Ishaq alias Saka, Asad, and Muhammad Zahir.

Police have arrested the gang by using scientific methods and human intelligence.

Police have registered separate cases against all of them and further investigation was in progress.

Superintendent of Police Rawal, Muhammad Haseeb Raja, praised the City police team for their efforts to apprehend the suspects.

