Police Arrest Three Members Gang Involved In Street Crimes
Muhammad Irfan Published October 08, 2024 | 07:48 PM
Police on Tuesday arrested three-member gang involved in street crimes and recovered 1.6 million rupees and motorcycle from their possession
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2024) Police on Tuesday arrested three-member gang involved in street crimes and recovered 1.6 million rupees and motorcycle from their possession .
Police have also recovered weapons used in the crime.
According to police spokesman, City Police held “Saka gang” involved in street crimes who were identified as Ishaq alias Saka, Asad, and Muhammad Zahir.
Police have arrested the gang by using scientific methods and human intelligence.
Police have registered separate cases against all of them and further investigation was in progress.
Superintendent of Police Rawal, Muhammad Haseeb Raja, praised the City police team for their efforts to apprehend the suspects.
Recent Stories
BZU holds strategic collaboration for academic excellence meeting
Salman Rafique chairs meeting regarding Children's heart surgery program
KU ISST celebrates World Space Science
Foolproof security plans finalized for SCO Summit: IGP
Saudi Arabia pledges continued support for Pakistan in humanitarian efforts: Amb ..
Foreign investment indispensible for economic development: Punjab governor
PPP delegation calls on PM
Complete ban on uncovered sand, dust vehicles’ entry in Lahore from 25th
PHC directs AG to move IHC against sealing of KP House
Cabinet approves establishment of PM’s Relief Fund for Palestine, Lebanon
Ex-Barcelona and Spain great Iniesta retires aged 40
Almarai, Algharbia Farms sign MoU to localize egg powder production
More Stories From Pakistan
-
BZU holds strategic collaboration for academic excellence meeting4 minutes ago
-
Salman Rafique chairs meeting regarding Children's heart surgery program4 minutes ago
-
KU ISST celebrates World Space Science4 minutes ago
-
Foolproof security plans finalized for SCO Summit: IGP4 minutes ago
-
Saudi Arabia pledges continued support for Pakistan in humanitarian efforts: Ambassador2 minutes ago
-
Foreign investment indispensible for economic development: Punjab governor2 minutes ago
-
PPP delegation calls on PM2 minutes ago
-
Complete ban on uncovered sand, dust vehicles’ entry in Lahore from 25th2 minutes ago
-
PHC directs AG to move IHC against sealing of KP House2 minutes ago
-
PM seeks plan over relief assistance programme for Palestine2 hours ago
-
FS Amna reaffirms Pakistan's keenness to enhance trade, investment ties with Africa2 hours ago
-
Commissioner for starting construction work on Faisalabad-Chiniot, Faisalabad-Jaranwala roads2 hours ago