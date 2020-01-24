Police arrest three outlaws including terrorist in Hangu

(@FahadShabbir)

Hangu, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2020 ) :Police in a raid on Friday arrested three absconders including a dangerous terrorist who was wanted to police in many henious crimes from Tehsil Tall.

According to police sources, the Tall Police, on the directives of Deputy Inspector General Kohat Tayyab Hafiz Cheema have launched a operation against criminals and anti-social elements.

A special task was given to Station House Officer Tall Police Station, Muhammad Waqas Orakzai to carry out raids on hideouts of wanted criminals and absconders.

The raiding team in successful operation arrested wanted terrorist, Irfanullah, who wanted to Kohat and D. I Khan police in many cases of bomb blast, police encounter, kidnapping for ransom, murder and other henious crimes.

The terrorist also wanted to Kohat police in murder of Dr. Aoliya Jan.

Police said that operation against anti-social elements and drug mafia would continue to provide crimes free society to people.