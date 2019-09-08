UrduPoint.com
Police Arrest Three Persons For Shaving Head Of Woman

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sun 08th September 2019 | 07:40 PM

MULTAN, Sept 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2019 ) ::Multan police Sunday arrested three persons here allegedly involved in shaving head of a married woman.

According to police sources, a married woman namely Kausar Mai, wife of Zahoor Ahmed of Jhok Qasaiyan, had allegedly eloped with her paramour. Her family members including her father Habib and her father-in-law Fareed, along with another three persons, brought her back and shaved her head as punishment. The punishment was awarded by a 'Panchayat', said sources.

However, the affected woman, in an application submitted to Basti Malook police station, stated that her in-laws used to torture her.

She said she had gone to a bazaar with her mother-in-law Mumtaz Bibi, where quarrelled over some issue. She left her mother-in-law in the bazaar and went to her female friend's house. However, her father later brought her back home, she added.

She said that her father-in-law Fareed, her father Habib and other three persons shaved her head. They also threatened her with death, she added. Police have registered a case under section 337V, 506/B, 354/ 148, 149 and 109. Similarly, police also arrested three persons involved in the case.

